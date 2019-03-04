Legalize same sex marriage,Hon. Passaris tells court

The homosexuality debate has been in the limelight for quite sometime. Most people have decided to remain quiet about this debate.

The LGBT community in recent times have been pushing to have their rights recognized in Kenya. Just recently in a court ruling the much anticipated verdict was postponed.



But , do you support the same sex marriage/relationship?

Nairobi Women Rep Esther Passaris has taken a stand in this debate. She is fully in support for the legalization of the same sex marriage in Kenya.

According to Hon. Passaris , she thinks the LGBT community should be given a chance to live a normal life as other people.

” When sex is used as weapon of abuse against members of the Kenyan LGBTI community, their existence stops being a “non-issue” Esther Passaris said.

To justify this She stated that in more than one occasion she has witnessed the someone who is inclined to a different sexual orientation being discriminated by other people.

This discrimination is what has given her a voice to support this debate.