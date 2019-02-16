Legalise Marijuana, Visiting Jamaican artist Richie spice urges the government

Legendary Jamaican reggae artist Richell Bonner, aka Richie Spice is in the country to thrill his fans at the ‘Nobody Can Stop Reggae’ concert set to go down at (KICC) onToday, February 16.



Richie Spice moved to different radio and TV stations popularizing his visit.





It is while he was at Radio Jambo when he strongly called for the legalisation of marijuana in Kenya. The musician pleaded with Kenyan legislatures to pass the marijuana legalization Bill table in parliament by Kibera MP Ken Okoth.