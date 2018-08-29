Leave Joho Alone or Else! KANU to DP Ruto and his Tangatanga Attack Dogs

It seems the new found bromance between Baringo senator Gideon Moi and Mombasa governor Hassan Joho has opened a new political battlefront with DP William Ruto’s allies in the Rift Valley.

A day after Joho’s sojourn in the region, including a rare visit to ex-President Daniel Moi, a section of Ruto’s lieutenants have thrown punches at Joho in what promises to be a nasty political duel.

Yesterday, Kanu, which has signaled a political union with Joho, said it will not give the Deputy President any breathing space ahead of the 2022 presidential polls.

A furious Kanu secretary general Nick Salat told the Star Ruto’s lieutenants are bitter with Joho because they want the 2022 politics to revolve around them only.

“They want the preserve of 2022 to be just about them. When Kenyans are out there saying why the direction they are seeking is not the best for this country, it really touches their raw nerve…But we are going to ensure we do not give them any breathing space,” Salat said.

“It’s no longer a hidden secret that we [Kanu] are going to feature prominently in 2022. We are joining up with the rest of Kenyans to try and clean up the country.” On Saturday, Gideon welcomed Joho to Kabarak, where he met his father, Moi, a rare opportunity that Ruto was dramatically denied in May this year.

The Mombasa governor then proceeded with a number of activities in the Rift Valley. He visited Pokot and Samburu counties, where he scoffed at leaders engaging in graft.

At a fundraising in Tiaty, Joho appeared to throw punches at Ruto, blaming high-level graft for the underdevelopment in the Rift Valley.

But shortly after his departure, Ruto’s allies took him on, linking him to drug trafficking, a claim the governor has repeatedly denied.

“I want to answer Joho. He should not talk about Kenyan leadership. You should not talk about development and the leadership of Kenya,” Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi said.

In a Facebook post, Senate Minority leader Kipchumba Murkomen said Joho was hitting at Moi, who was President for a record 24 years.

Murkomen said Moi’s home county of Baringo houses one of the poorest constituencies in Kenya.

“You can’t eat ugali at the old man’s home and shortly insult him, his son and his 24 years legacy. Show some little respect, Mr. Joho, to the old man and his son,your running-mate,” Murkomen said.