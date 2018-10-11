21 hrs ·
Whatsapp Drama. (Moi Day Edition)
Gideon Moi posted: Our nation has gone through a lot. Sometimes we get low, sometimes we rise. Our rising moments should be our strengths. Happy Moi Day.
(Mike Sonko, Alfred Keter , Okoth Obado and 765 Others like this)
Nick Salat: Happy Moi Day, Long live My President.
Murkomen: Cannever be president.
Miguna Miguna: Hey Murkomen, ‘can never’ is two words. English language is compulsory for lawyers. Cheers!
Babu Owino: Hehe Miguna, he is joining English words like his teeth.
Mike Sonko: Hehe, mnamulika Murkomen design ya Pumwani.
Oscar Sudi: Sonko una ufala, ndo maana uliban nursery school graduation, si ungegraduate Kwanza?
Fred Ouda: Sudi wewe uligraduate wapi? Ama Tangatanga School of Grabbing?
Governor Sang’: Ouda nyamaza, hapa si Mahali pa kutoa Nguo.
PLO Lumumba: When sugradibocs are engaging in gyriosicontim arguments, one wonders of what herisonomnias gugentim albiros is this.
Moses Kuria: Ongea Vitu zinaeleweka, hapa si Zambia.
Sabina Chege: Hehe @Moses Kuria, I am not boarding. Zambia Edition.
Miguna Miguna: @Sabina Chege, focus. That phrase is overtaken by events. The despots will fall. Focus or fall with them.
Gladys Wanga: @Miguna Miguna, you are fighting everybody. What’s wrong with you?
Miguna Miguna : Engage your equals, I am not Kaluma or Mbadi.
Kaluma: Shut up @Miguna, I am better than you ten times. I am an elected leader, you are a deported parrot.
Washington Ogaga: Hapa Facebook watu wana nguvu.
Johanna Ngeno: Huyu Ogaga Ndo alipiga yule jamaa Huko Homabay?
Erick Gangu: Sema alipiga Kaluma. Eeh ni yeye.
Okoth Obado: Hehe @Ogaga Dawa yao.
Sabina Chege: @Obado! Uko online. Kumbe Leo ni holiday
Milly Mabona: Obado Tena? Mayoo!
Esther Passaris : Walai. Hapa si safe.
Wasir Chacha : Obado Tibim!
(Esther Passaris, Millie Mabona and Sabina Chege left)
IG Boinett: What’s going on, I have been offline. Watu wanaleft tena.
Gangu: Kuna kriminoo.
Cs . Matiangi: Wako wapi?
(Okoth Obado Left)
Chiloba : Hehehe. Hapa leo ni moto
Chebukati : Return the IEBC Wi-Fi.
(DPP Haji removed Chebukati)
