Whatsapp Drama. (Moi Day Edition)

Gideon Moi posted: Our nation has gone through a lot. Sometimes we get low, sometimes we rise. Our rising moments should be our strengths. Happy Moi Day.

(Mike Sonko, Alfred Keter , Okoth Obado and 765 Others like this)

Nick Salat: Happy Moi Day, Long live My President.



Murkomen: Cannever be president.

Miguna Miguna: Hey Murkomen, ‘can never’ is two words. English language is compulsory for lawyers. Cheers!

Babu Owino: Hehe Miguna, he is joining English words like his teeth.



Mike Sonko: Hehe, mnamulika Murkomen design ya Pumwani.



Oscar Sudi: Sonko una ufala, ndo maana uliban nursery school graduation, si ungegraduate Kwanza?



Fred Ouda: Sudi wewe uligraduate wapi? Ama Tangatanga School of Grabbing?



Governor Sang’: Ouda nyamaza, hapa si Mahali pa kutoa Nguo.



PLO Lumumba: When sugradibocs are engaging in gyriosicontim arguments, one wonders of what herisonomnias gugentim albiros is this.

Moses Kuria: Ongea Vitu zinaeleweka, hapa si Zambia.



Sabina Chege: Hehe @Moses Kuria, I am not boarding. Zambia Edition.



Miguna Miguna: @Sabina Chege, focus. That phrase is overtaken by events. The despots will fall. Focus or fall with them.



Gladys Wanga: @Miguna Miguna, you are fighting everybody. What’s wrong with you?



Miguna Miguna : Engage your equals, I am not Kaluma or Mbadi.



Kaluma: Shut up @Miguna, I am better than you ten times. I am an elected leader, you are a deported parrot.



Washington Ogaga: Hapa Facebook watu wana nguvu.



Johanna Ngeno: Huyu Ogaga Ndo alipiga yule jamaa Huko Homabay?



Erick Gangu: Sema alipiga Kaluma. Eeh ni yeye.



Okoth Obado: Hehe @Ogaga Dawa yao.



Sabina Chege: @Obado! Uko online. Kumbe Leo ni holiday



Milly Mabona: Obado Tena? Mayoo!



Esther Passaris : Walai. Hapa si safe.



Wasir Chacha : Obado Tibim!

(Esther Passaris, Millie Mabona and Sabina Chege left)



IG Boinett: What’s going on, I have been offline. Watu wanaleft tena.

Gangu: Kuna kriminoo.

Cs . Matiangi: Wako wapi?

(Okoth Obado Left)



Chiloba : Hehehe. Hapa leo ni moto



Chebukati : Return the IEBC Wi-Fi.

(DPP Haji removed Chebukati)