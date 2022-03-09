Leaked: UDA on the spot for using Mombasa doctors to subbotage Gov. Joho

United democratic alliance party is on the spot for corrupting the minds of Mombasa county doctors.

According to a leaked whatsapp group conversation involving Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen and sevearal doctors at the county level the information below shows more than meets the eye information.





The doctors had threatened to go on strike thereby sabotaging incumbent county boss who at the moment doubles as the Raila Odinga Sky team presidential campaign boss.

According to our insider the united democratic alliance saboteurs are in a mission that is said to have full backing of the deputy president William Ruto.

The action by the doctors are meant to be destabilise the SkyTeam led by Mombasa governor Ali Hassan joho who they expect to stop the nationwide campaigns and focus on the doctor’s strike.

The Mombasa county boss has been at loggerheads with the country’s deputy president for the past nine years due to their different political sides in the country ahead of the much-anticipated August general election.

However the residents of Mombasa have requested doctors to stop politicking every time and focus on helping improve the lives of the citizens across the county.

On his part Mombasa county governor Hassan Joho said that he had held talks with the doctors and was surprised to see threats in the media through the different KMPDU leaders.

Netizens have asked doctor’s not to be misused when it comes to politics and should deliver on their constitutionally mandated duties.