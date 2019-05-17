LEAKED: How Senator Wetangula used Uhuru, Raila, Matiangi names to cover up fake gold dealers

A phone call conversation between senator Moses Wetangula and Dubai contact in the alleged fake gold scandal has been dumped online and now doing rounds on social media. In the recording, Hon Wetangula is captured cooling tempers as the Dubai contact seems frustrated. Wetangula dropped big names to convince his victim that all was well and that the gold was in secure place and will be released to Dubai soon.

Word has it that Wetangula is beight sought to record a statement with DCI but pundits have indicted that being a senior practicing lawyer the good senator is nt obliged to reveal any information owing to his client advocate protection.

In the recording also, hon Wetangula seems to have invoked his status as a NASA co-principal to cover up for the fake dealers, he throws big names saying he had spoken to Uhuru and Raila and Interior CS Matiangi is his neighbour. well, it turns out the real Matiangi was kept in the dark and that Uhuru and Raila were not involved.

Listen to the leaked conversation;



