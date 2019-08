Leaked: Proposed leadership structure in 2022

Kenya’s 2022 – 2027 Leadership:

President – Eng Raila Odinga

D. President – Kalonzo Musyoka

Ex PM – Uhuru Kenyatta

Dep PM – Musalia Mudavadi

2nd DPM – Gideon Moi

Regional Governors:

1) Coast – Hassan Ali Joho

2) North Eastern – Aden Mbale Duale

3) Eastern – Prof. Kivutha Kibwana

4) Rift Valley – Isaac Kiprono Ruto

5) Nyanza – Dr Fred Matiangi

6) Western – Wycliffe Oparanya

7) Central – Peter Kenneth.

NB: Nairobi to remain a District.

And Ministers to be appointed from the National Assembly