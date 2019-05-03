Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters of South Africa Honorable Julius Malema to visit Kenya

By Hon Babu Owino

The Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters of South Africa Honorable Julius Malema, my comrade in the Youth For Africa Movement today sent me a precious gift. It is precious because of what it symbolizes. He sent me a red beret from the EFF.

This red beret is the same color of the struggle for freedom in Uganda led by Honorable Bobi Wine and the revolution in Zimbabwe led by Honorable Nelson Chamisa. Red symbolizes the blood that has been shed by patriotic citizens seeking justice, fairness and freedom in their countries.

I humbly receive this symbolic token ahead of Hon Malema’s visit to Kenya later in the year as we continue to agitate for youth inclusion in the governance of the continent. I renew my commitment to always speak out in the face of corruption, bad governance and injustice.

People Power will always be greater than the People in Power!

Viva EFF! Viva Bobi Wine! Viva Nelson Chamisa! Viva Youth For Africa!

Comrade Babu Owino,

Leader, Youth For Africa Movement.