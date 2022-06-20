International trade expert Tom Ngoe has asked importers and international traders in Kenya to relax and drop the anxiety ahead of the august national polls.

While speaking to Kenya today, the Nairobi based lawyer has noted that regional importers are worried that political tension ahead of the august polls may critically affect supply chain and raise the costs of Shipping in the Kenyan coastline

Lawyer Tom Ngoe, who specializes in international trade investments, has however argued that Shippers council of East Africa (SCEA) are pushing for renewed policies and best practices that will see to it that local/regional importers are assured of security during the electioneering period

Lawyer Tom Ngoe also assert that though there has been a decrease in transit goods within the Mombasa port over the last three months, these was merely as a result of Knee-Jack reaction occasioned by anxiety from certain quarters.

Lawyer Tom Ngoe also pleaded with importers not to move into The Tanzanian Cargo market as this will severely affect bilateral cargo relations between Kenya and its landlocked partners like Uganda, Burundi and Rwanda. This would take upto 3 years to reverse such an economic loss regionally. Moreover, government through its agencies have moved with speed to safeguard the interests of importers ahead of the August polls.