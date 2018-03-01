Lawyer Nelson Havi Offers To Represent Family of Slain Meru University Student Leader In Court For Free

Outspoken lawyer Nelson Havi, whose mettle came to the limelight for his participation in the Presidential election petition, has offered to represent the family of slain Meru University Student leader Evans Njoroge pro bono.

In a tweet, Havi who sought the LSK Presidential leadership but was barred on grounds that he had not attained the age limit that allows one to serve as LSK Chair said that if permitted, he was willing to help the family get justice against the trigger happy police officer and State adding that “police impunity must end.”

Njoroge was shot dead by police on Tuesday during a demonstration by the university students against the University leadership.

IPOA through its head of communications Mr. Dennis Oketch has said that a unit has been dispatched to carry out investigations further promising to that the culpable officer will face the law.

A section of Meru leaders have also come up in arms to protest the murder and asked Interior CS Fred Matiang’I to reshuffle the police department in the area.

“Meru police have a habit of being extreme when discharging their duties, each time there is a scuffle between the police and the students the situation gets out of hand,” he said.

The Ministry of Education also issued a statement amidst pressure that the CS Amina Mohammed sacks the Vice Chancellor Japheth Magambo.

In the statement, Ms. Mohammed said the Ministry regretted the chaos at Meru University of Science and Technology that led to the death of a student adding that she had constituted a team to urgently investigate the matter, with a view to making recommendations to forestall similar situations in the future. In the meantime, she appealed to students to respect the university’s decision that the institution remains closed as arrangements are made to recall them.