LAWYER Edwin Sifuna PUNCHED DP Ruto so hard, Hon Sakaja NEUTRALIZED before Campaigns hits Crescendo

“William Ruto has No moral authority to talk about moral authority”- Edwin Sifuna the advocate
Brushing shoulders on a regular basis with the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga is a privilege enjoyed by few. Becoming his political protégé while in your early 30s, sharing stage with him on his big day and cracking jokes on the podium in front of international media glare is an even bigger privilege.
To me, Senator Edwin Sifuna presents the brightest political prospect to emerge out of Western Kenya since Ababu Namwamba and one hopes he will not be consumed by political temptations and greed that we see wasting people like Eugene Wamalwa, Rashid Mohammed and Ababu Namwamba.
Comments
Romufa says
I agree with the writer concerning Eugene and Namwamba though,a point of corrections, just like Sakaja dropped his surname Kiptum, Eugene dropped Ngewya and stuck to Wamalwa. Are luhya names have some political advantage or what, someone advice please.
Toriotich says
I don’t know who told nasa surpoters that having a fauwl mouth is what makes a great leader
Anonymous says
So Moses Kuria and Duale are also NASA members?