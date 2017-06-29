LAWYER Edwin Sifuna PUNCHED DP Ruto so hard, Hon Sakaja NEUTRALIZED before Campaigns hits Crescendo

“William Ruto has No moral authority to talk about moral authority”- Edwin Sifuna the advocate



Brushing shoulders on a regular basis with the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga is a privilege enjoyed by few. Becoming his political protégé while in your early 30s, sharing stage with him on his big day and cracking jokes on the podium in front of international media glare is an even bigger privilege.

To me, Senator Edwin Sifuna presents the brightest political prospect to emerge out of Western Kenya since Ababu Namwamba and one hopes he will not be consumed by political temptations and greed that we see wasting people like Eugene Wamalwa, Rashid Mohammed and Ababu Namwamba.