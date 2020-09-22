Lawyer Donald Kipkorir slams Ruto’s lawyer over his rant againts the ODM party

Flamboyant city lawyer Donald Kipkorir has responded to Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi’s Tuesday morning rant against the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Ahmednasir through his official Twitter account had detailed how Deputy President William Ruto’s camp was going to benefit should President Uhuru Kenyatta go ahead and dissolve the parliament as advised by Chief Justice David Maraga.

However, while detailing DP Ruto camp’s benefits, Ahmednasir reduced the Raila Odinga-led Orange party to a mere ethnic party based in the Luo Nyanza region.

Ahmednasir claimed that should President Kenyatta hid to CJ Maraga’s advice, DP Ruto camp will have a super majority of about 70% in both houses of the parliament.

He argued that Raila will be the loser in the whole process.

According to the lawyer, Raila’s Orange party will lose its popularity, to an extend of jut being a Luo Nyanza political party.

“If H.E Uhuru DISSOLVES parliament in-line with the HERETIC constitutional advice by CJ Maraga, TangaTanga will have a super majority of about 70% in both Houses…and odm will become a Luo Nyanza party…FACT,” he tweeted.

Responding to his rant, Donald Kipkorir asked the senior counsel to clarify his beef with the Luo nation.

He faulted Ahmednasir for reducing the biggest party in Kenya to a mere Luo party.

Slamming Ahmednasir further, Kipkorir argued that the senior counsel had decided to go tribal when his own community has never owned a political party.

According to Donald Kipkorir, Ahmednasir’s community has been boarding any political vehicle heading to State House.

“Dear @ahmednasirlaw , what is your beef with Luo Nation? If not denigrating them, it is trying to pigeonhole ODM, the biggest political party in Kenya as a Luo Party? If we were to be tribal, when have a Somali ever had a Party? Your people Board any vehicle going to State House!” tweeted Donald Kipkorir.