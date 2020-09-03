BOMBSHELL: Billionaire Chris Kirubi forced me to resign for supporting Raila 2017- Lawyer Donald Kipkorir reveals

Flamboyant city lawyer Donald B Kipkorir has revealed how Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga made him lose a prestigious job in 2017.

Taking to his official twitter account on Thursday September 3, 2020, lawyer Kipkorir revealed that he was working as a director in three of four companies of business mogul Chris Kirubi.

According to Kipkorir, Kirubi gave him a binary choice as the 2017 general elections approached.

He says that the renown businessman told him to either stop supporting the National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate or resign from his companies.

Being Raila’s loyal supporter, the lawyer said that he decided to resign. According to him, he resigned due to his conscience and his strong Roman Catholic faith.

He however noted that he has never regretted supporting the Orange party leader, and that resigning from Chris Kirubi’s companies cost him nothing.

“In 2017, I was a Director in three or four companies of Dr. Chris Kirubi … He gave me a BINARY CHOICE: Stop supporting Baba or resign from his companies … I chose to follow my conscience & resigned …I will not abjure at any cost: my Roman Catholic Faith, my Conscience,” he tweeted.

The lawyer has always been loyal to the Orange party leader, with his several social media posts showing support for Raila.