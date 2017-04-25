LAWYER Ahmednasir Abdullahi NAMES Senior Police Officers Sent to KILL Him By DCI Boss Ndegwa Muhoro

Lawyer Ahmedinasir Abdullahi has recorded another statement with police and named officers he claims were sent to kill him. Ahmedinasir told police at Kilimiani police station that the two chief inspectors (names withheld for legal reasons) were part of the killer squad targeting him.

The lawyer in his statement introduced a new twist to the saga claiming that the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Ndegwa Muhuro who he accused of plotting to kill him had owned to the marauder plot. Accompanied by his lawyer Dennis Ben Mosota, Ahmednasir told investigators that Muhuro had allegedly told his close confidants that indeed he was to be eliminated allegedly by Russian mercenaries and not by his officers.

“He (Muhoro) has told many individuals that where as the scheme to kill me was true and real, it was the Russian Mafia and not him who intended to kill me. He further informed my sources that I have allegedly swindled huge sums from the Russian mafia and this scheme to kill me,” the statement adds.

He added the assertion by Muhoro on an alleged scheme by Russian mafia to eliminate him was important and had to be pursued, as he has never acted for any Russian in his law practice and thus could have not conned them. On Tuesday, Muhoro refused to comment on the new claims against him saying the matter is under investigations.

“We have provided all necessary information within our knowledge. Its nu incumbent upon the investigators to discharge their responsibility fairly and objectively,” Mosota told the Standard.

The lawyer reiterated his appeal to the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to have the matter investigated by an independent body comprising of officers that exclude the DCI. Three weeks ago, Ahmednasir sensationally named the Muhoro as the man who wants to kill him but the DCI boss rejected the claims terming them wild.