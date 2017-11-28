LATEST: How Police Are Dealing With Raila NRM Memorial Service At Jacaranda Grounds

Report for Tuesday, Nov 28.

-Jubilee bringing in residents from Central Kenya by the bus load overnight.

-Exits out of Kawangware, Mathare, Kibra and Makadara slums sealed by lorries of Police backed by water cannon and armored personnel carriers.

-Two of our Nairobi MPs missing

-Hon Simba Arati (MP, Dagoretti North) under house arrest. Armored personnel carrier parked in front of his gate.

-Government lorries pouring rubbish at the Jacaranda Grounds where NASA is to hold its memorial service. All entryways into the Grounds sealed by water cannon trucks. Policemen beating our youth who have started heading to the Grounds.

-Our sound and PA man DS Njoroge and 6 members of his staff were arrested at 6:00am by Flying Squad, taken to Kilimani Police Station then to Pangani Police Station. The police have commandeered the truck carrying our sound and PA equipment.

-City Mortuary sealed off by Police – families of the deceased denied access to the caskets for the funeral service.