Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

LATEST Leaked Draft List Of Cabinet Nominees, IGNORE FAKE List Being Circulated

LATEST Leaked Draft List Of Cabinet Nominees, IGNORE FAKE List Being Circulated

1 Comment

Looks like things are not going as per the wishes of DP Ruto, majority of his allies are set to be dropped from the cabinet, check out latest leaked draft list:

1.Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government-Cabinet Secretary Governor Kinuthia Mbugua

2. Ministry of Devolution and Planning
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Mwangi Kiunjuri

3. Ministry of Finance & National Treasury
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Adan Mohammed

4. Ministry of Defence
Cabinet Secretary: David Musila

5. Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International
Trade
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Amb. Amina Mohammed

6. Ministry of Education
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Dr Fred Okengo Matiangi

7. Ministry of Health
Cabinet Secretary: Prof. George Magoha

8. Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Macharia

9. Ministry of Information, Communication and
Technology
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Eng. James Rege

10. Ministry of Environment, and Natural Resource
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Joyce Lay

11. Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban
Development
Cabinet Secretary: Dr Mwenda Kiambi Makathimo

12. Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Ababu Namwamba

13. Ministry of Labour & Human Resources cabinet secretary: Hon .Peter Sirai

14.Ministry of Energy
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Charles Keter

15.Ministry of Oil and petroleum : Hon . Ekwe Ethuro

16. Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Zedekiah Bundotich (Buzeki)

17.Ministry of Industrialization and Enterprise
Development
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. David Ole Nkedienye.

18. Ministry of Public Service, Youth & Gender
Affairs
Cabinet Secretary:Hon.Cecily Kariuki

19. Ministry of Tourism
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Najib Balala

20. Ministry of Mining
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Gideon Mung’aro

21.Ministry of Water & Irrigation
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Eugene Wamalwa.

22 Minstry of East Africa Affairs & Local trade , Cabinet secretary Hon. Nick Salat.

State house controller-Governor PETER MUNYA.

Cabinet Secretary: Davis Chirchir

Attorney General Hon. Githu Mugai

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies