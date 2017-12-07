LATEST Leaked Draft List Of Cabinet Nominees, IGNORE FAKE List Being Circulated

Looks like things are not going as per the wishes of DP Ruto, majority of his allies are set to be dropped from the cabinet, check out latest leaked draft list:
1.Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government-Cabinet Secretary Governor Kinuthia Mbugua
2. Ministry of Devolution and Planning
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Mwangi Kiunjuri
3. Ministry of Finance & National Treasury
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Adan Mohammed
4. Ministry of Defence
Cabinet Secretary: David Musila
5. Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International
Trade
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Amb. Amina Mohammed
6. Ministry of Education
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Dr Fred Okengo Matiangi
7. Ministry of Health
Cabinet Secretary: Prof. George Magoha
8. Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Macharia
9. Ministry of Information, Communication and
Technology
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Eng. James Rege
10. Ministry of Environment, and Natural Resource
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Joyce Lay
11. Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban
Development
Cabinet Secretary: Dr Mwenda Kiambi Makathimo
12. Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Ababu Namwamba
13. Ministry of Labour & Human Resources cabinet secretary: Hon .Peter Sirai
14.Ministry of Energy
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Charles Keter
15.Ministry of Oil and petroleum : Hon . Ekwe Ethuro
16. Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Zedekiah Bundotich (Buzeki)
17.Ministry of Industrialization and Enterprise
Development
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. David Ole Nkedienye.
18. Ministry of Public Service, Youth & Gender
Affairs
Cabinet Secretary:Hon.Cecily Kariuki
19. Ministry of Tourism
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Najib Balala
20. Ministry of Mining
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Gideon Mung’aro
21.Ministry of Water & Irrigation
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Eugene Wamalwa.
22 Minstry of East Africa Affairs & Local trade , Cabinet secretary Hon. Nick Salat.
State house controller-Governor PETER MUNYA.
Cabinet Secretary: Davis Chirchir
Attorney General Hon. Githu Mugai
Comments
Francis Lopongo Ekaru says
It seems the list is absolutely confusing.