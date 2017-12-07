LATEST Leaked Draft List Of Cabinet Nominees, IGNORE FAKE List Being Circulated

Looks like things are not going as per the wishes of DP Ruto, majority of his allies are set to be dropped from the cabinet, check out latest leaked draft list:

1.Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government-Cabinet Secretary Governor Kinuthia Mbugua

2. Ministry of Devolution and Planning

Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Mwangi Kiunjuri

3. Ministry of Finance & National Treasury

Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Adan Mohammed

4. Ministry of Defence

Cabinet Secretary: David Musila

5. Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International

Trade

Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Amb. Amina Mohammed

6. Ministry of Education

Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Dr Fred Okengo Matiangi

7. Ministry of Health

Cabinet Secretary: Prof. George Magoha

8. Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure

Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Macharia

9. Ministry of Information, Communication and

Technology

Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Eng. James Rege

10. Ministry of Environment, and Natural Resource

Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Joyce Lay

11. Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban

Development

Cabinet Secretary: Dr Mwenda Kiambi Makathimo

12. Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts

Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Ababu Namwamba

13. Ministry of Labour & Human Resources cabinet secretary: Hon .Peter Sirai

14.Ministry of Energy

Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Charles Keter

15.Ministry of Oil and petroleum : Hon . Ekwe Ethuro

16. Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries

Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Zedekiah Bundotich (Buzeki)

17.Ministry of Industrialization and Enterprise

Development

Cabinet Secretary: Hon. David Ole Nkedienye.

18. Ministry of Public Service, Youth & Gender

Affairs

Cabinet Secretary:Hon.Cecily Kariuki

19. Ministry of Tourism

Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Najib Balala

20. Ministry of Mining

Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Gideon Mung’aro

21.Ministry of Water & Irrigation

Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Eugene Wamalwa.

22 Minstry of East Africa Affairs & Local trade , Cabinet secretary Hon. Nick Salat.

State house controller-Governor PETER MUNYA.

Cabinet Secretary: Davis Chirchir

Attorney General Hon. Githu Mugai