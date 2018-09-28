Sponsor Behind Late Monica’s Wealth Exposed; South Sudan Speaker-Billionaire Awet Akot, Jowi was sex partner

By KahawaTungu

Joe Irungu is being held in connection to the gruesome murder of Monica Nyawira Kimani who was found dead in her apartment along Dennis Pritt road in Kilimani.

According to our sources in South Sudan and Nairobi, Monica went to South Sudan on the invitation of her father who was popular as the go-to newspaper vendor in Juba, serving the Kenyan community with their favourite newspapers without fail.

Bishop Paul Ngarama sold newspapers for many years until 2013 when he invited members of his family over to Juba where they trooped in on a bus. Through the newspaper vendor, and now Bishop’s connections, Monica Nyawira was able to secure a job at the Kenyan embassy in Juba.

Bishop Paul Ngarama who is Monica Kimani’s father was never a rich man. He was a newspaper vendor who later met missionaries in Juba and their associates who ordained him as bishop. Bishop Ngarama never attended any theological school.

He is the founder of Rebuilding Apostolic Faith Mission church with branches in South Sudan, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda and Uganda.

The pretty lady was able to start relationship with various well connected South Sudan leaders, the latest being the current Deputy Speaker (Daniel Awet Akot) who funded her expensive lifestyle and helped her secure lot of cash and travel with the same to Nairobi.

Using the cover of the Deputy Speaker who is also a renowned general in the South Sudan military, Monica was able to avoid the hassle of regularly being blocked from travelling with huge amounts of cash to Kenya from South Sudan. The cover of the Kenyan embassy was an added advantage.

Soon, Monica thought that the 70-year old South Sudan Deputy Speaker could not offer her the sexual satisfaction and lifetime companionship she needed. So when the hunky Joe “Jowie” Irungu privately messaged her few months ago, she didn’t hesitate to get interested and soon opened up to her.

Even the widely publicised engagement between Joe and Jacque Maribe didn’t dampen the spirit of Monica whose family was enjoying her deep connections and loads of cash and influence which she was now enjoying.

Maribe met Jowie sometime this year and quickly got engaged in June, something that wreaks of desperation. Those close to the Citizen TV journalist say that she wears the pants in the house; footing all the bills while the hunk parties his life away.

Soon after the engagement, Joe who bragged to the police that the case ‘will go nowhere’ moved in with Ms Maribe. It is a known fact that he does not have a place of his and when he is not in Dubai, he puts up with friends.

It has also been said that he stayed over at the deceased Luciane Apartment whenever she was away for business.

While Monica was not pushing her limits knowing that Joe was aware of her relationships with the South Sudan methuselah, she was sure that being jobless, Joe depended on her and she loved the sex and warm embrace while with him in Kenya. But Joe Irungu aka Jowie was scheming on how to get his hands on the money Monica brought home and disappear with the same. He didn’t love Monica even one little bit.

