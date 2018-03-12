Last Word On Uhuru-Raila Coalition

On the Uhuru-Raila truce.
Now seriously, this is my take.
We needed that talk, actually before the elections and people didn’t have to die for the two to meet. Raila always called for that dialogue since 2013 and UhuRuto always dismissed him.
I have written on various platforms that the Luo-Kikuyu rivalry is one of the most unnecessary beefs a country can have. The two don’t share a border, hardly have any competing economic interests, hence no basis for the bad blood.
Besides, anytime the two communities come and work together, the country moves to a higher ground. 1963, 2002, 2010, and even now, while skeptical something good can come out of this.
I love Kenya. I will never wish to have been born anywhere else. My family and my friends from across the country are still the best. I love my travels within the country and this year I hope I will finish the Northern Circuit that I have already started with Turkana, where I will go, once again, soon.
To be in a country where we share the language, food, and culture, where you can live and work anywhere is one of the best and unique things about us.
My beef has always been the selfish ruling elite who can’t see something bigger other than their selfish business interests. If they became reasonable and modest in their greed (pardon the oxymoron), there will be enough for everyone.
President Kenyatta is probably the richest man in Africa. If he is serious about his legacy, he can stop corruption, start making appointments that reflect all the 70 or more communities that live in Kenya and start a genuine conversation on how we can live together.
We were tinkering precipitously towards a disaster and I don’t expect the president and his deputy to do much, going by their first term.
What makes me nervous about the cosmetic truce is that, now, Kenyans now are so militarized, that the politicians can only ‘carry us fools” for a very short while.
So, lets enjoy the short-lived truce, and sure as tomorrow will be Tuesday, it won’t be long before the hatred and ethnic jingoism surfaces.
Raila and Uhuru can take us to a higher ground if they are willing to erect a mirror for us and we look at ourselves and our souls and take a different path. But that mirror is too heavy for the two to drag in front of us.
In the meantime, carry on. Love your brother.
It was business, never personal.
Anonymous says
OLIGARCHS DO NOT LIKE A POLITICAL SYSTEM WHICH EMPOWERS AND ENCOURAGES ORDINARY CITIZENS PARTICIPATION (BOTTOM UP SYSTEM)! THEY LIKE TOP DOWN DICTATORSHIP BY THE RULING ELITES!!
THE THEME OF UHURU-RAILA TRUCE WAS TO DISMANTLE NRM movement BECAUSE THIS IS A THREAT TO TOP-DOWN DICTATORSHIP!!! RAILA ODINGA, OFFICIALLY, DISABLED MIGUNA MIGUNA! PERIOD!!!
Anonymous says
God save us from these kids of Lucifer.
If they really mean unity for this nation they should first return all they loots they’ve stolen for a fresh beginning.
Secondly, they election thieve/robber should resign and let the true winner lead the nation as he tries for fix the mess created by the oath people.
Whatever being they are referring to is a union powered by the broke state of affairs created by thieves with no active brain cell but skulls full of puh.
It’s time to rejected these kids of the devil from our space. even as they plan to go round preaching wine in the name of creating a mirage union ignore them and tell it to their filthy faces they are the devils agent on the face of Kenya and they should go speak to those they’ve killed first before coming and giving a pr exercise in protecting the loots they stolen since independence to date.
A snake cannot be a ship and thieves are always thieves.
Whatever agreement the two jokers have let them go tell it to their families and leave the political space cos they are evil and smell toxin.
Anonymous says
They have felt the revolution force of Miguna Miguna and many are with him as we face these leaders of doom with their foolishness.
We they are face with people rejection they group up and claim they are united for their own and because we have political zombies in our nation political space they are now saying the talk with the MOU of two thieving families with their cartels. Nothing will improve with these hyenas.
What a sudden change of even cos of the power of revolution and keep it up all revolutionist for change and may GOD bless Miguna Miguna the true child of Kenya and not those kids of the devil with their regimes from hell.
Anonymous says
Supremacy my friend,
Anonymous says
HERE IS TO TOP PROSTITUTE ABABU NAMWAMBA, PRAISING HIS TOP BOSS REX TILLERSON!
NAMWAMBA DOES NOT MENTION 8/8/2017 RIGGING OF ELECTIONS THAT CAUSED THE DOMINO EFFECTS OR THE BANKRUPTCY FACING KENYA OR THE IMF, WORLD BANK OR EURO-BOND LOANS THAT WILL EVENTUALLY SINK KENYA UNDERGROUND!! THIS FOOL DOES REPRESENT ANYBODY BUT HIMSELF AND HIS STOMACH!!
Mbiro Mikwa says
I have not heard TNA flower girl Moses Kuria thanking UhuRao joining hands to work to gather for the good of the country! He has been riding on insult and demeaning RAO. It is time to run the other way as soon as he can, because his reputation and integrity is at stake. Now, people of Kiambu South will focus and demand to see meaningful development he has brought them, not heap of insult and nonsense he sent Raila’s way. Uhuru did not need lap dog to protect him; he is widely travelled to know what kind of legacy he wanted to leave Kenya. This will be Kuria’s last term as a legislator in Kiambu, because without his RAO feeding frenzy in the name of protecting Uhuru, he is an empty bag. Uhuru has security to protect him, why Kuria arrogated himself as an attack dog is baffling. Kiambu South constituents will see the sun and send him packing. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him in a Rastafarian air as a leader of Nairobi Business Community!
Good Luck, MK