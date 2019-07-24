Larry Madowo exits BBC to study at the Columbia Journalism School

“I’m presenting In Business Africa on BBC World TV for one last time right now! Check out the cutting edge technologies changing farming on the continent.”

Larry Madowo, 31, is the BBC Africa Business Editor. He set up and leads a unit of nearly 30 journalists spread across Africa and London, covering Africa’s business, tech and innovation in English, French and Swahili. He has been a contributing columnist for The Washington Post’s Global Opinions page and written for CNN.com and Forbes Africa. He was named one of the 100 Most Influential Africans 2018 by NewAfrican magazine. He has hosted his own television and radio programs and reported from 40 countries, and has some 3.5 million followers on social media.



Columbia Announces 2019-2020 Knight-Bagehot Fellows

In its 44th year, the program is the largest and the most rigorous mid-career journalism fellowship in the world with 400 graduates

The Knight-Bagehot Fellowship in Business and Economics at the Columbia Journalism School announced today ten Knight-Bagehot Fellows for the 2019-2020 academic year. They come from top media publications and their work has been published in Bloomberg, MarketWatch, Quartz, Politico, Mother Jones, BBC, Africa Report, The Washington Post, Reuters, and The Journal News in White Plains.

“These Fellows reflect what was one of the most globally competitive and diverse applicant pools the Bagehot program has seen in its 44 years,” said Raju Narisetti, professor of professional practice and director of the program. “When they graduate in 2020 with a much deeper understanding of business, economics, technology and public policy, they will join 400 other Knight Bagehot alums living up to the mission of providing better context and understanding to their audiences globally.”

The mid-career journalism fellowships provide full tuition and a living stipend of $60,000 for experienced journalists to take graduate courses at Columbia University, primarily at Columbia’s Schools of Business and Journalism. Fellows also attend special seminars at the Journalism School, led by seasoned journalists, media business executives and a broad range of tech, finance and economics experts during the nine-month program, which begins in August.