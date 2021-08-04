Lapaire eyewear brand announces new three brand ambassadors

Top eyewear brand, Lapaire has signed three Kenyan Sensations BREEDER LW, DOREEN MORACHA and DJ EPIC, as its newest Brand Ambassadors.



is one of the bold and ambitious rising Superstars in Kenya, being established in the kenyan entertainment industry as one of the finest from his taste in fashion and love for Eyewear which made us feel that he is a perfect ambassador to represent our brand for how it elevates men & women to see better and feel great

Recently selected as one of the Global Health Collaboration, DOREEN MORACHA has captured the hearts of many with her digital initiative “I AM BEAUTIFUL” meant to create hope and awareness, and encourage people living with HIV that there is a beautiful life even after a HIV positive diagnosis.



DOREEN is also an active member of thetask Force and the first cohort of the Beyond Living Life force by GNP+ and partners.

Corporate entities in the health industries are entitled to help communities across the globe to live better. Therefore Doreen will help achieve a clear sight for Everyone across East Africa.



On his part, DJ EPIC is one of the fastest-rising Disc Jockeys (DJs), having been established in East Africa as one of the most beloved Djs in the Region.

DJ EPIC’s reputation with the Matatu Culture will help target and reach different audiences by combining entertainment and fashion.

Lapaire is revolutionizing access to eyewear in Africa by giving everyone the chance to see well, without breaking the bank.

Since the beginning of the Lapaire Group adventure in Nairobi in February 2018, the pan-African eyewear company has quickly won the hearts of Africans.

Lapaire Glasses takes care of people’s eyesight in: Ivory Coast, Mali, Burkina Faso, Benin, Togo and Uganda. We will soon be welcoming new customers to many other African cities and countries.