Lands CS Ms Farida Karoney to issue Title Deeds to Subukia residents in 90 Days

Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney officially opened of Ndatho Hope and Sanmarico Primary schools in Rongai and Subukia Constituencies, She was joined by leaders of Nakuru County led by Deputy Governor Dr Eric Korir, schools fully funded by village impact and implemented by VICDA Kenya an event CS promised to process their Title Deeds in 90 Days, the area was affected after the Solai Dam Tragedy.

