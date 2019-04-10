Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney waives land processing fee for Nakuru County.

The Government has now waived all land processing fees for Nakuru County, speaking during the launch of one month Naivasha land clinic, CS Farida Karoney said her ministry intends to issue over 100,000 Title Deeds in the County before June this year. Farida Karoney said starting from next year all lands documents will be fully digitized, she added that this process will reduce fraud and cartels who have hailed the Ministry for so long, the clinic is aimed at settling land disputes, titling parcels of land, mapping the area

Pictures by Jacques Masea.