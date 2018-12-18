Land grabbing: Governor Waititu accused of taking posta grounds forcefully

The Postal Corporation of Kenya has threatened to sue Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu for allegedly trespassing and grabbing its piece of land in Makongeni area, near Thika Town.

Post Master General Dan Kagwe says Governor Waititu did not seek the permission of the corporation before entering its 1.9 hectares of land with the plan of constructing a bus terminus to decongest the area.

The owners of the land claim that the Kiambu County Government illegally invaded the piece of land adjacent to the Madaraka Post Office on Thursday last week.

According to the posta estate officer, the land was not lying idle as claimed by the county government but had already been partitioned and leased out to four clients who had already paid up.

Governor Waititu, however, refuted claims that his administration has illegally grabbed the land, which he says will be put into use to decongest the Garissa Road. Plans to put up a bus stage on the land are already underway.

This is, however, not the first time the Kiambu County Government is edging out the Postal Corporation of Kenya from its property. In a court ruling privy to newsrooms, the Governor has been asked to remove a bus stage constructed in yet another piece of land belonging to the postal corporation.

The corporation says it has written a protest letter to Governor Waititu’s office , saying it would proceed to court should the construction continue.