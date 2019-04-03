DP Ruto ally Hon Cate Waruguru buried a live in Laikipia for opposing Uhuru handshake

Laikipia residents earlier today held a mock requiem mass complete with a coffin, flowers and cross for their Woman Rep Cate Waruguru.
Waruguru has been in the DP William Ruto defense frontline and the residents claim she is representing them wrongly.
The vocal MP has been going around with Team Tanga Tanga,a group of parliamentarians drumming up support for William Ruto,having very little time to serve her constituents.
She claimed her political enemies had hired goons and hoodlums from outside Laikipia county to fight her for standing against recent government ban on Toyota Probox and Sienta.
“I am and will always be a voice for the voiceless people of Laikipia. Today’s demo turned out to be political rivalry as against business lamentations.
This was with the help of enemies of the people of Laikipia ostensibly disguised in the name democracy and freedom of demonstrations and picketing,” she added.
On Friday, March 15, Waruguru had been briefly detained at Nanyuki police station over incitement targeted at PSV owners.
Comments
Anonymous says
only zombies do that in favour of their vampire busy looting and denying to be clean as will be the case of his drafted speech of the nation on staff written for his to read as usual but out of touch with the reality on the ground.
The best message on the state of the nation should be his announcement that he is resigning and reconciling with his conscience on the truth that he was cooked and a product of vampire means to be the winner of both 2017 election.
There’s no need of our mpigs uploading the state of the nation speech that will be read tomorrow by the vampire.