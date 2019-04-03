DP Ruto ally Hon Cate Waruguru buried a live in Laikipia for opposing Uhuru handshake

Laikipia residents earlier today held a mock requiem mass complete with a coffin, flowers and cross for their Woman Rep Cate Waruguru.

Waruguru has been in the DP William Ruto defense frontline and the residents claim she is representing them wrongly.

The vocal MP has been going around with Team Tanga Tanga,a group of parliamentarians drumming up support for William Ruto,having very little time to serve her constituents.

She claimed her political enemies had hired goons and hoodlums from outside Laikipia county to fight her for standing against recent government ban on Toyota Probox and Sienta.

“I am and will always be a voice for the voiceless people of Laikipia. Today’s demo turned out to be political rivalry as against business lamentations.

This was with the help of enemies of the people of Laikipia ostensibly disguised in the name democracy and freedom of demonstrations and picketing,” she added.

On Friday, March 15, Waruguru had been briefly detained at Nanyuki police station over incitement targeted at PSV owners.