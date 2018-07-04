Kenya Today

Kumira Kumira-Kikuyu Traders in Demo Against Jubilee Government

Traders in Nairobi have taken to the streets to demonstrate against the jubilee government that has made trade hell for them thanks for the increased taxes.

