KTN is a household of fake news,can’t verify facts- Bonifire adventures on street couple vacation

Bonfire Adventures co-founder, Sarah Kabu is so annoyed with KTN after they aired a false story concerning her company. The story was about the street couple which got a free vacation to Diani through Bonfire after their photos taken by one photographer, Muchiri went viral.

The couple was accusing Bonfire for neglecting them and failing to fulfil their promise. They said that they had been promised to be paid for 6 months rent and a car wash business to be opened for them, something which never happened. They added that they have been trying to follow up on why the are not being helped as promised but they always get dismissed.



Sarah, addressing KTN, said that before taking a story on air they should thou roughly research for the truth. She said; “I don’t like lies by KTN journalist. The street couple went for the holiday na photos ziko online. We paid six months rent and gave them cash to start a biz. I don’t know what else they want.

We cant feed them forever. They were also given job at Kericho and they turned down the offer. Githeri man was ever drunk and his voucher is still open. From now henceforth let me not see anyone tagging me in a post to give a holiday to anyone being celebrated online… everyone knows we keep our word. All photos online.”