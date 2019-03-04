Kenya Today

Drama at KRA as boss John Njiraini is kicked out, office locks changed

Kenya revenue authority boss woke up to as shocking morning when he found locks to his office changed and a notice telling him that the designated term he was to serve had ended.

KRA board chairman Francis Muthaura in a Friday interview said Mr Njiraini had four more months at the helm, in which time a replacement for the top taxman will be sought. Mr Njiraini’s departure will end a seven-year stint at the Times Tower corner office. He was appointed to the helm of KRA in 2012 by President Uhuru Kenyatta, the then Minister of Finance.

His two, three-year terms came to end on March 3 2018, before being extended for an undisclosed period.

