KQ Strike and miseries debunked

By Wahome Thuku

MY first niece Esther Karangi worked for KQ for years as part of the crew. I know what pilots mean when they feel let down by the employer. But I have no feelings for them or anyone else in such circumstances.

See if we were in July 2022, the pilots would have already been called for a meeting at that huge tent in Karen, which hosted everyone from pastors to artists.

They would have taken turns in speaking out against the company and the government. They would have been carefully coached on what to say and how to hit at Mugathe.

Uchungwa and Ndindi would then have taken turns to cheat the country how the Kenyatta Family owned all the aircrafts and how they intend to bring KQ down and set up their outfit.



The dynasty must fall clarion call would follow.

Nabii would then have closed the session with a well skewed/sly attack on “wale watoto wa wakubwa v hawa pilots watoto wa maskini..bla bla bla. Don’t ask who the fathers of the KQ pilots are.

All along the pilots would be there clapping and laughing as they listen to promises of how 90billion would be allocated to stabilise KQ. How KQ would be allocated 40 acres bla bla..

I would try to remind them that all was hot air but am sure I would be attacked from all corners. We are there now. It’s everyone for himself God for us all.