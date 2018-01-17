After Uhuru Failed To Condemn Trump, Kenyans Demand Apology from Ambassador Godec Over ‘Shithole’ Remarks

KPTJ DEMANDS APOLOGY FROM GODEC OVER TRUMP’S “SHITHOLE” REMARKS.

16 January 2018

Ambassador Robert F. Godec

U.S. Embassy

United Nations Avenue Nairobi

P. O. Box 606 Village Market

00621 Nairobi, Kenya

Dear Ambassador Godec,

RE: REMARKS BY PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP REFERRING TO AFRICAN NATIONS AS “SHITHOLE COUNTRIES”

I write to you on behalf of Kenyans for Peace with Truth and Justice (KPTJ), a coalition of over thirty (30) legal, human rights and governance organisations that works to promote peace, truth, justice and good governance, as well as seek solutions for the root causes of political violence in Kenya.

We are deeply disturbed by reports that during a White House meeting on immigration reform last week, President Donald Trump reportedly referred to African nations as “shithole countries”. We note with concern that the Government of Kenya has not added its voice to the global chorus of condemnation of President Trump’s remarks. However, we are pleased that the African Union (AU) Mission to the US, which represents 54 countries in the AU, has expressed its disappointment in the remarks.

KPTJ joins the voices of people of good conscience from around the world who have spoken up and condemned the reprehensible, inexcusable and racist remarks made by your President.

Kenya has thousands of immigrants living, working or studying in the US. They are among millions of people from all over the world who have made the US their home. They make a valuable contribution to the economy of the US. Conversely, Kenya hosts immigrants and expatriates from all over the world, including the US and we welcome all citizens within our boarders and we treat them with the dignity due to them as members of the human family.

In light of the fact that President Trump did not specify which African countries he considers “shithole countries,” this letter is to request and require you, for and on behalf of the people of Kenya, to explain what is the criteria President Trump uses to characterise particular countries as “shithole countries,” to clarify whether Kenya is one of these “shithole countries,” and if not, to demand an unequivocal apology from you on behalf of your government to the people of Kenya.

Please take note that by demanding an explanation and apology for Kenya, we do not in any way suggest that any African country deserves the racist abuse of your President. Our address to you is limited to Kenya only because you serve as your country’s ambassador to Kenya and we have therefore chosen to limit our demand to your country of jurisdiction.

We look forward to receiving your prompt response and we take this opportunity to renew to you the assurances of our highest consideration.

Yours faithfully,

Njonjo Mue

Kenyans for Peace with Truth and Justice