Drama: DP Ruto fake story over stolen eggs backfires badly, big thief crucifying micro thief

DP Ruto was on Tuesday morning humiliated online by Kenyans over his alleged fake story where it was reported that Police were holding four poor boys who were accused of stealing 10 trays of eggs worth just sh2500. It is a paradox, Ruto told Kenyans about 7billion his cartels looted via Kimwarer and Arror dams as pocket change but he is sending poor hustlers, his neighbour’s sons to jail for just 2500?

Remember Ruto’s home was in 2017 “allegedly” attacked by a lone man, but was he identified? Cops claimed that he held them off for 19 hrs.

Well, Today, police claim 10 trays of eggs were stolen from the home of the DP in Sugoi. But how are you Treating this story?

Eldoret West OCPD Zachariah Bitok said the suspects, two men and two women are being detained at Turbo Police Station for questioning.

He said a manager at the farm’s poultry section realised at 11 am the eggs worth Sh2,500 were missing and alerted police.

“All the workers denied knowledge of the missing eggs and the manager started a search and discovered that the four suspects had hidden the crates in one section of the farm,” the OCPD said.

He said a team of detectives were deployed to establish the circumstances under which the workers stole eggs in what he termed as a very secure farm.

The poultry project is reportedly run by the DP and members of his family, with close supervision by his wife Rachel Rutto.

Bitok said they were investigating to establish if the workers colluded with outsiders to steal from the farm that is guarded by officers from the General Service Unit. But Kenyans seem not to have bought this idea.

Is it a PR avenue for the DP now that some leaders are mad at Church Harambees? Well, this is what some Kenyans are now speculating.

Well, Kenyans online believe the story is fake, just Ruto desperate to make noise and playing victim. Big thief crying against micro thieves!

Here are some of the reactions.

In 2017 Deputy President Ruto’s home was “allegedly” attacked by a lone man, he was never identified. Cops claimed that he held them off for 19 hrs. Today, police claim 10 crates of eggs were stolen from the home of the DP in Sugoi. Treat this story with the contempt it deserves. https://t.co/nEkmbBpJnh — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) April 29, 2019

How else will he amplify that he has been a chicken farmer. Stage a heist of 10 crates and make News out of it for his zombified followers — Kenyan Proverbial activist (@kinyuanjogu) April 30, 2019

Thanks for reminding us of this vichekesho!#alonegunman🤣😝

Disarm police officer, enter the armoury and held our police force for 19hrs…oh and killed an officer. Eeeish! — Nelman (@Nelman09232909) April 29, 2019

How does some1 carry 10 crates OF EGGS? Did he or she have transportation? Kwani hio boma haina watu? — Hot Cake (@Rosewangui17) April 30, 2019

The alleged 2017 attacker was a prelude to the murder of Chris Msando. I knew something was up & sure enough,it happened. Give it sometime & the ghosts will come out….. — HEMMINGWAY SAISI (@Hemmysaisi) April 29, 2019

Churches barned Harambees so this is one of PR avenues left for him — Navumilia_ kuwa_Mkenya (@OktoPizza) April 30, 2019

Am certainly sure you could be in #teamTangatanga had you won the starehe elections — john ovamba (@JohnOvamba) April 29, 2019

Its the same dci officers he dismissed who are investigating lose of 10crates or its 100crates. — Salama (@Salama59819109) April 29, 2019