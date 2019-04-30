Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Drama: DP Ruto fake story over stolen eggs backfires badly, big thief crucifying micro thief

Drama: DP Ruto fake story over stolen eggs backfires badly, big thief crucifying micro thief

Leave a Comment

DP Ruto was on Tuesday morning humiliated online by Kenyans over his alleged fake story where it was reported that Police were holding four poor boys who were accused of stealing 10 trays of eggs worth just sh2500.  It is a paradox, Ruto told Kenyans about 7billion his cartels looted via Kimwarer and Arror dams as pocket change but he is sending poor hustlers, his neighbour’s sons to jail for just 2500?

Remember Ruto’s home was in 2017 “allegedly” attacked by a lone man, but was he identified? Cops claimed that he held them off for 19 hrs.

Well, Today, police claim 10 trays of eggs were stolen from the home of the DP in Sugoi. But how are you Treating this story?

Eldoret West OCPD Zachariah Bitok said the suspects, two men and two women are being detained at Turbo Police Station for questioning.

He said a manager at the farm’s poultry section realised at 11 am the eggs worth Sh2,500 were missing and alerted police.

“All the workers denied knowledge of the missing eggs and the manager started a search and discovered that the four suspects had hidden the crates in one section of the farm,” the OCPD said.

He said a team of detectives were deployed to establish the circumstances under which the workers stole eggs in what he termed as a very secure farm.

The poultry project is reportedly run by the DP and members of his family, with close supervision by his wife Rachel Rutto.

Bitok said they were investigating to establish if the workers colluded with outsiders to steal from the farm that is guarded by officers from the General Service Unit. But Kenyans seem not to have bought this idea.

Is it a PR avenue for the DP now that some leaders are mad at Church Harambees? Well, this is what some Kenyans are now speculating.

Well, Kenyans online believe the story is fake, just Ruto desperate to make noise and playing victim. Big thief crying against micro thieves!

Here are some of the reactions.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies