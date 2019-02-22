Breaking: Trader attacked, Sh200,000 stolen in Kisumu

The fear of increased insecurity in Kisumu city has compounded as a businessman from Manyatta Kaego estate was attacked and robbed of electronics and other valuables worth Sh200,000 on Wednesday night.

Kennedy Omondi a trader in Kisumu said a group of machete wielding men broke into his house after midnight and only woke when they were ransacking his wardrobe.

“They didn’t harm me, but stole the goods and cash,” he said.

He said items stolen were clothes, five mobile phones, TV among other items.

Area OCPD Ancent Kaloki assured him of investigations to bring the suspects to book.

Kisumu residents have complained of the city being turned into a den of night gangs with complains attacks or assaults by suspected thugs at the wee hours of the night.

Kaloki, however assured them of beefed up patrols.

“We are on the vigil and anybody found of committing such felonies will be dealt with in accordance to the law,” he said.