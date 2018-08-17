All You Need To Know About Uhuru’s New ADC , FIRST Woman Ever, Lieutenant Colonel Rachel Nduta Kamui

Yes, President Uhuru has a new aide decamp (ADC), the first woman to be ADC in independent Kenya !

She is Lieutenant Colonel Rachel Nduta Kamui, from the Kenya Air Force is the assistant ADC, deputizing the Naval officer Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Stelu Lekolol who was unveiled about three weeks ago. Kudos to the president, madam Nduta will inspire many girls across the republic.



Lieutenant Lekolol took over his new role in July, becoming the first ADC from the Kenya Navy.

He took over as the third ADC to Uhuru after Lieutenant Colonel Victor Mburu who took up the role in August 2017.

Mburu took over from Lt. Col. Peter Njiru, who was promoted to Brigadier and appointed as Commandant of the Recruit Training school.

The roles of ADCs include receiving gifts and other items on behalf of the President, escorting him from State House into a waiting car, opening the door, and standing at attention and saluting when the President sits.

Other roles are carrying the President’s personal items, including mobile phones and speeches, and attending to his other needs as required.