How KNEC Made It Possible To Release KCPE Results Fast

The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has announced that Kenya Certificate of National Examination results will be announced on Tuesday (today).

The fast release of the results was due to the automated Optical Mark Recognition machines that fast-tracked the process.

KCPE candidates will tomorrow know how they performed in the 2017 KCPE examination. KNEC Chairman George Magoha had earlier said that the council had purchased 20 machines at a cost of Sh100 million to enhance marking of scripts.

“Through the aid of the Government, the council has purchased 20 machines which are going to ease the work of marking with great efficiency and we anticipate that the compilation of results will be concluded earlier than any other time before,” Magoha said.

Candidates will be able to access their results through SMS and online platforms by sending their index number to 22252 or visiting the KNEC website at https://www.knec-portal.ac.ke and enter their index number respectively.