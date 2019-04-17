KMPDU de-registers 2,063 medical practitioners, 212 dental practitioners

The 2,063 medical practitioners and 212 dental practitioners drawn from both public and private health facilities have been de-registered.

The latest move comes after the Board resolved to remove non- compliant practitioners from the register following a meeting that was held on March 29 this year.

KMPDU CEO Daniel Yumbya said the board took the move to deregister the doctors because they had not submitted their annual retention fee. This he said is in accordance with Section 14 of the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Act.Under the Act, doctors are supposed to pay an annual retention fee of Sh4,000 to be granted an operational license. Section 13 of Act states that “Any license issued under this section may be cancelled or revoked and withdrawn at any time by the Director of Medical Services with the consent or on the instructions of the Board”. The Act further states that notwithstanding any of the other provisions, the Board may, if it is satisfied that it is in the public interest to do so, confer upon any person who is not otherwise eligible to be registered as a medical practitioner or as a dentist under the provisions of this Act, by the issue, under the signature of the Director of Medical Services, of a license to do so, the right to render medical or dental services. Yumbya told the Star the latest move comes after the Board resolved to remove non-compliant practitioners from the register following a meeting that was held on March 29 this year. This move is not only geared towards retention fee alone. We formulated a Medical Board requirement for doctors to attain at least 50 continuous Professional Points for them to qualify but unfortunately the majority of those who have been deregistered have the lowest points,” he said. “As a result, we are sorry that they will have to stay out longer until they meet this requirement,” he added. Yumbya said for one to attain the CPD points you must prove that you have undergone various training in the course of your work. This he said ensures that quality is guaranteed in the medical sector. He said the doctors will, however, have to log to their systems and make applications before they are considered.