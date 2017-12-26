NASA’s Prof Kivutha Kibwana and Prof Nyong’o Top Performing Governors – Poll

Makueni Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana has been ranked the best performing leader nationally followed closely by Kisumu governor Prof Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o. The two are second liberation icons/heroes and credited for leading from the front. Both also were in the frontline for struggle for constitutional change with Kibwana leading the NCEC together with bishop Timothy Njoya.

Prof Kibwana got an approval rating of 55 per cent, in the 100-day evaluation by NPA Polls Kenya. Prog Nyong’o polled 53% and Kirinya’s Ann Waiguru aka sweetie-minji minji polled 54%

Then came Vihiga and Narok county bosses – Samuel Tunai and Wilbur Ottichilo – with 51 per cent and 50 per cent approval respectively.

Residents were asked to approve or disapprove of the leaders they elected in the general election on August 8. The report is dated December 12.

Prof Kibwana has strongly opposed waste of funds at his Makueni County and had a long war with MCA when he declided to approve waste.

Prof Nyong’o has put Kisumu back in the map with the signing of Fishing processing plant and also calling of unnecessary violent riots

Governor Ottichilo has also put in place measures to develop the rural county.

Governor Waiguru has also done a good job in health and is expected to perform well in the coming months given the support she will get from Uhuru Statehouse.

Others performing well are Nyamira governor Jonhn Nyagarama, Meru’s Kiraitu Murungi and West Pokot’s Prof Lonyangapuo.