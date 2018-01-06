Drama: Statehouse Clarifies Kiunjuri Wamalwa Not Sacked, In Office Till Replacement Is Appointed

State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu has clarified that all Cabinet secretaries will remain in office until President Uhuru Kenyatta completes assembling his preferred team for his second term in office second term.

In a statement issued Saturday, Mr Esipisu said this is in line with a memorandum from the head of Public Service issued in December 2017.

“In the coming days, His Excellency the President will complete the task of assembling the team to serve in his second term of office, guided by merit, integrity, commitment to service, and in terms of the Constitution,” said Mr Esipisu.

On Friday, President Kenyatta unveiled nine nominees to the Cabinet, leaving out some of the ministers currently serving in his administration.

Dropped Off

Besides the five women in the current Cabinet who did not appear in the list of nine, the other CSs who have effectively been dropped are Mr Hassan Wario (Sports), Mr Mwangi Kiunjuri (Devolution), Jacob Kaimenyi (Lands),Eugene Wamalwa (Water), Willy Bett (Agriculture), Dan Kazungu(Mining), Adan Mohamed (Industrialisation)and Cleopa Mailu (Health).