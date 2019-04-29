CS Kiunjuri sacks DP Ruto ally Mr Sang the acting MD at National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB)

Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri has sacked the National Cereals and Produce Board acting MD Albin Sang.

Sang has been replaced by Zackary Magara who has been serving as the Deputy Director of Agriculture.

Sang took over the position of MD in May 2018 after Newton Terer resigned following the NCPB scandal over the sale of maize to unscrupulous traders.

Sang has been at the helm of NCPB for almost a year.

Kiunjuri is expected to address the media later on Monday over the recent developments at the NCPB.