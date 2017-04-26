Kisumu Governor Jack Raguma DECLARES SELF Winner Of the ODM Ticket, Prof Nyongo had Ealier been DECLARED WINNER by County Returning Officer

Drama and confusion reigned in the ODM primaries in Kisumu governor race after both the incumbent Jack Ranguma and his rival Senator Anyang’ Nyong’o were declared winners.

The county had parallel tallying stations.

County returning officer Tom Okongo declared Nyong’o the winner at Thurdibuor Secondary School in Nyakach constituency while Ranguma was announced the winner by county deputy returning officer Richard Kiyondi at the Aga Khan Hall.

According to Okongo, he garnered 164, 110 votes against Ranguma’s 91,480 votes. Hezron McObewa was announced third with 62, 670 votes.

In the Senate race, Fred Outa has won with 197,820 followed by Engineer Ogoda with 49 402, Rose Kisia 27, 840, Israel Kodiaga 19 529 while Otieno Odaa was last 7 740.

On women representative position Rosa Buyu defeated the incumbents Rose Nyamunga after garnering 151,990.