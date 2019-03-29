Kisumu County Defends Purchase of a Cow worth Ksh 3.7million

Kisumu County Government has defended the purchase of dairy cows worth Ksh.3.7million following a red flag raised from the office of the Auditor General Edward Ouko.

According to CEC for Agriculture Gilchrest Okuom, the county purchased a total of 27 cows at that cost and not a single cow as was reported.

Okuom however said the purchase was made during the regime of former Governor Jack Ranguma adding that his office has also found difficulty in tracing the animals.

He claimed that efforts to meet the families that received the said animals were met with resistance.