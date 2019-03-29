Kisumu County Defends Purchase of a Cow worth Ksh 3.7million

Kisumu County Government has defended the purchase of dairy cows worth Ksh.3.7million following a red flag raised from the office of the Auditor General Edward Ouko.
According to CEC for Agriculture Gilchrest Okuom, the county purchased a total of 27 cows at that cost and not a single cow as was reported.
Okuom however said the purchase was made during the regime of former Governor Jack Ranguma adding that his office has also found difficulty in tracing the animals.
He claimed that efforts to meet the families that received the said animals were met with resistance.
The county records reportedly show that each cow was bought at Ksh.136,900 and distributed to five sub-counties.
Okuom said Kisumu East received 7, Kisumu West 6, Kisumu Central 5, Seme 5 and Nyando 4 respectively in May 2017 that were allegedly supplied by Ahero Sky Top Enterprises.
Speaking to Ramogi FM on Friday, Okuom said the Kisumu County Government is continuing with the program and currently a total of 180 farmers in Muhoroni, Nyakach and Kisumi West have received animals.
He however assured that the program is being monitored to avoid wastage of public funds.
Comments
godana says
in fact if one cow that amount it is realy disgusting and the owner will brought to the book