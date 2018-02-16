Kisiis On Social Media Strip Naked Fake KISII LEADERS (Handout Seekers) Who Insulted Hon Simba Arati On TV

A group of government-sponsored imposters calling themselves Kisii spokesmen/elders took it to the media to castigate Dagoretti North MP hon Simba Arati because of the love members of the Gusii community have shown him.

Kisiis on Social Media descended on them and mercilessly insulted them. Here is a statement from one of the vocal Kisii youth leader Naphtal Obwocha:



“I have a lot of respect for the elderly especially those from my Gusii community, but allow me to castigate the utterances by the so called Chairperson Gusii Council of Elders who’s a very unthankful, selfish and opportunistic being.

You don’t have the authority to choose who will be our spokesperson whatsoever, you’re a jubilee stalwart and you can only speak on behalf of the jubilee wing. Further the Kisii County Commissioner is an employee of the National Government and a civil servant, he doesnt even come from our community. By gathering a few wazees and going to report to him about the declaration of Hon. Paul Simba Arati as our spokesperson is inconsequential and petty.

You and your Jubilee supporters can have your own spokesperson as NASA has theirs.

Be warned; Hon. Arati is an elected leader in the Capital of Kenya, RESPECT and keep lanes. All the candidates you purportedly supported never made it beyond the ballot, a clear sign of disapproval from Omogusii.

As you try to look relevant and important to Jubilee, don’t drag our community into mediocrity and ridicule.

The Gusii Council of Elders should not be aligned to any political movement, unfortunately the group’s leadership is Jubilee aligned and they have been singing the Tuko Pamoja crap since time immemorial”

I rest my case!”