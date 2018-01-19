BREAKING: Kisii Town’s Daraja Mbili Market ON FIRE, Exposed by Activist As Health Hazard

Kisii town’s Daraja Mbili market is on fire, burning faster than anything ever seen in that part of country. The market that was only last week exposed as a health hazard by social activist Samuel Okemwa will most likely be no more by end of today if fire fighters dont double their effort to put the raging fire.

The market is the most busy in South Nyanza and a gold mine for Kisii county government owing to huge tax collection from traders. The county government has however neglected the market by not providing essentials like garbage collection and enough public toilets.

All waste from the market is dumped the river that cuts across the market, sewage system is blocked turning the place to a stinky healthy hazard.



Meanwhile detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Thursday raided the Kisii County Public Service Board office and the Human Resource Department in a probe on irregular employment in the county.

The raid, which lasted for a few hours saw the officers confiscate documents and computers.

The raid comes barely a week after activist Sam Okemwa toured the county with members of 4th estate and exposed a big mess in the Capital of South Nyanza.



EACC Deputy CEO Michael Mubea confirmed the operation saying: “We undertook a search and obtained important documents which will assist our investigations into irregular recruitment of staff.”



Kisii County Secretary Patrick Lumumba said some officials of the county took advantage of the electioneering period to irregularly issue employment letters, adding that disciplinary action had been taken against the said officers.

Lumumba added that plans are underway to conduct a head count to fish out ghost employees.







