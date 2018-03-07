Kisii Spokesman SIMBA ARATI Mourns Prof TUMBO OERI

Kisii spokesman hon Simba Arati has sent his condolences to the family of the late Professor Alloys Tumbo Oeri who died this morning.

He remembered professor Oeri as a visionary Gusii elder who fought so tirelessly to promote the unity of the Gusii community.

Here is hon Arati’s message as captured on his social media accounts:

“Today marks a dark day in the calender of Gusii community for the loss of our visionary elder and academician, Prof. Alloys G. Oeri Tumbo. You fought so tirelessly to have our community unite and yet you did not live to see to it. We shall carry on with the spirit u planted in us and we will always carry you close to our hearts. Shine on your way OUR PROFESSOR”