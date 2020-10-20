Kisii Governor Ongwae ignored protocol and invited Raila to address Mashujaa day, Ruto surprised

Kisii Governor James Ongwae on Tuesday ignored protocol that outlined order of events and granted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to address the 11th commemoration of Mashujaa Day gathering at the Gusii Stadium

Governor Ongwae had given his speech and was required to invite Deputy President William Ruto who was to make brief remarks and then invite President Uhuru to deliver his speech BUT instead governor Ongwae invited Raila Odinga to give his remarks.

In his classic self, the former premier begun by making a brief historical reference linked to the host county, he acknowledged famous Gusii icons who have never been recognized including dynasties like George Morara and George Anyona Moseti

He went on to applaud President Uhuru Kenyatta for the decision to host the public function outside Nairobi.

Raila went on to remind his listeners that Kisii County was first to host a BBI rally.

Noting that the rallies were scheduled to resume, the ODM party leader concluded his sppech with his resounding call, “Nobody Can Stop Reggae”.