Kisii Catholic Bishop Mairura exposed over alleged graft

The reason for Fr. Nyakundi’s demotion from Vicar General position Kisii Diocese is so simple.

When a team from Rome that funds a home for senior citizens (elderly) came in Kisii, they met the then Vicar General Rev. Fr. Nyakundi whom they interviewed. They asked him whether there was a home for the elderly, he was truthful and said there was no home since there was none.

The team from Rome was so furious as they have been funding the home with multi-millions for a long time but they saw nothing. Bishop Mairura was furious with him as he expected his Vicar General to cheat the Rome people.

To cover up, the Bishop then hurriedly took the Rome guys to his hotel at Mosocho opposite Sister Michaela where he enjoys his social life and cheated them that it was the premise. Fr. Nyakundi had to be demoted for this for not covering the King; the King is naked!

Signed by

Gusii Youth Spokesman

General Hron Moindi