Kirinyaga county guest joints and hotels running out of Condoms during devolution conference

Kirinyaga county is almost running out of sex protectives popularly known as condoms in the ongoing devolution conference that ends on Friday.

According to our source on the ground, most hotels were full and relationships and night activities have taken over the air.



The county Governor Anne Waiguru is said to be led the team of health officers in the distribution exercise earlier before the event commenced to help in advocating for safe sex.

More than 150,000 condoms have been distributed in Kirinyaga for use during the sixth Devolution Conference that starts on Tuesday through to Friday.

However, the move by the county headed by Ann Waiguru caused an uproar from Kenyans on Twitter.

“150,000 condoms were distributed in Kirinyaga county ahead of the Governors devolution conference. These are planned to be used by delegates in attendance. These are people paid per diems, other allowances etc. But we still need to give out free condoms. Hii country ina shida (This country has a problem),”@Food Ninja

In the last years devolution conference held in Kakamega county, lodgings were full and Kirinyaga deputy governor was caught in a sex scandal.