A Kind Woman You Should Never Marry

NEVER MARRY SUCH A WOMAN….!!!!

-She claims she is worth Sh 1 million dowry

-She listens to Riddims

-She says thate fae, dthhree and twelof

-when talking about some intellect topic she only just shakes her head in agreement & says ”enyewe”

-her shoe size is 9 or more

-she talks like bonoko

-she puts sugar cane in fruit salad

-she washes sukuma wiki after cutting it then adds water after frying it {supuu}

-she has a nyahunyo in her handbag

-instead of saying goodnight she says ‘STRONG”

-all mathree deres hoot at her when ur walking

down the street

-her chapos are hexagonal’

-She never misses to watch wrestling

-when you ask her how she’s doing, she answers ‘Hakuna wow wow!’

-she has wider & bigger shoulders than you & arms too”

-her legs are more hairy than yours

-She Eats her toenails & calls it a Pedicure

-shes asks for 50 bob fare{ and not a cab}

-if she plays draft..

-She sleeps in a Bamburi Cement T shirt

-She was ‘first body’ 4yrs in a row at some shaddy school I.e (Weteithie Mixed Secondary, Nyeri.)

-kuvaa paperbag in this rain over her weave!!

-You tell her how much you love her & she`s your sweetheart …She replies: wazi wazi msee wangu, haina pressure

-Her favourite songs are brues, leggae, lock lap and laggah!.