”Killer Police Bombed My House, Destroyed Everything, Am Detained”- Miguna Sends Texts

International barrister Miguna Miguna sent out desperate test messages to media houses and NASA leadership as his house was under attack by special police unit that broke in to effect an arrest over alleged incitement charges. Miguna claimed that an “assassination squad was breaking into his Runda home in Nairobi.
The reknown international barrister acted as the supreme court registar during the Tuesday swearing in of Raila Odinga as the Peoples president.
Here are some of the tests he sent out before they finally caged him away.
“They have arrested me. They have bombed my house and broken everything. They are still here.
“They are searching all rooms. It’s an assassination squad. I can’t speak. They are still here … looking for me.”
Miguna, who declared himself leader of the outlawed National Resistance Movement said youths are needed in large numbers.
“My house is number 486 Runda Meadows. It’s urgent and dire,” he added in the messages seen by The Star on Friday.
After the Uhuru Park event, the lawyer congratulated Raila via Twitter describing the controversial oath-taking as successful.
He said ‘Uhuru must go’ and that “all our members are ordered to remain focused, disciplined and courageous [as victory is certain]”.
Miguna also “graciously accepted” the mandate that he noted was bestowed on them by Kenyans.
