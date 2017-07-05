….in Kilifi DP Ruto NEARLY CRIED after Locals BOYCOTTED His Rally in Sabaki, Locals are Tired of Endless Jubilee Rallies, Check out Photos

On July 1st we published an exclusive story of how Jubilee was contemplating to merge Kadu Asili’s Kazungu Kambi or Jubilee’s Gideon Mung’aro campaign teams to face ODM’s Amazon Kingi to end the hefty funding of both KADU Asili and Jubilee.

Well, today the Deputy President William Ruto was personally on the ground in Sabaki and Chasimba Wards to assess the popularity of Jubilee governor candidate Hon Gideon Mung’aro’s. Yes, the DP was surprised that even after the local teams mobilized using state resources only a few hundrends attended.

Hon Mung’aro was left embarrassed as the straight shooting DP Ruto told him to consider stepping down Hon Kambi or they find a way of merging the two teams as what both were doing was child play.

DP Ruto was frustrated and is said to have regretted wasting his time in an hopeless waste of time trying to woo locals to support Mung’aro.

Following boycott by locals the DP’s entourage hastily had to move on to the next rally after realizing that it was apparently difficult to convince the handful residents who seemingly to have been attracted by Ruto’s convoy and not otherwise.

According to residents, they can only attend to functions and especially political Rallies if they are convened by ODM NASA party, the locals are tired of endless Jubilee rallies in the county since 2015. We established that even the commoner understands very well that Jubilee has done nothing to the Pwani region in the last 4 years.

Infact the saying on the ground is that Kilifi people have already decided and 8/8 is just but a Confirmation of a NASA victory.

