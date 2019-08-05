Kikuyu women elders supports handshake, says it has brought peace and tranquility

Hours after Deputy President William Ruto called for a ceasefire between Kieleweke and Tangatanga, Kikuyu Council of Elders women have pledged to back the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The women, who were drawn from different counties including Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Kiambu and Murang’a said that they will not tolerate leaders attempting to derail the agenda of the two leaders.

The women vowed that they will continue supporting the newfound love between the two leaders.

Through their chairperson, Ms. Lucy Wamuyu Kiboi said that they will stand with the duo until President Kenyatta completes his second and final term in power.

The 3000 women, who spoke at Kunste Hotel in Nakuru on Saturday, praised Uhuru and Raila for deciding to work together before 2022.

“Since the March 2019 handshake between President Kenyatta and Mr. Odinga, the country has enjoyed the peace and economic development,” said Ms Lucy Wamuyu Kiboi,

The women also said that Uhuru, who is the chief in command of the armed forces, deserves to be respected.

They asked leaders not to make reckless statements that can cause division within the country before the Jubilee government finishes its term in power.