Kikuyu elders warn Tanga Tanga mps against pocking insulting governor Waiguru

Mt Kenya elders responded aggressively to leaders who are accused of bullying Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru. The elders harshly condemned how Waiguru was heckled by rowdy youths who disrupted her event on Thursday, September 12.

Kirinyaga council of elders on Monday, September 16, threatened to curse any leader who incites the youth to turn against political rivals, stating that they should respect each other. “We are cautioning the MCAs against the habit of fighting the Executive.

They should play their oversight role without fighting other elected leaders,” Chairman Cyrus Githaka warned during a press conference at Riagitugu Shrine.

Githaka further demanded an apology from leaders who executed the plan to bully Waiguru. Former Mwea MP Peter Gitao, who was coronated as the council’s patron, faulted leaders who undermined their colleagues in public.

“Let’s all unite and support each elected leader in their capacity since it is voters who gave them the mandate. “We cannot bring about development by causing divisions and wrangling” Gitao asserted.

The youth caused drama on September 12, as Waiguru officially opened Kagumo Market and accused her of snubbing Mutira MCA Kinyua Wangui. Armed police officers cordoned the dais, restored calmness as Waiguru went on to address the crowd.

She was forced to give Mutira MCA Kinyua Wangui an opportunity to speak after his supporters turned rowdy.